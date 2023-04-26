Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.32. Fisker shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,106,665 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Up 19.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

