Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
PFO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.63.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
