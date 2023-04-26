Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

PFO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

