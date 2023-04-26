Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

PFO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

