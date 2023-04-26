Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 12,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,966 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

