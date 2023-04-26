Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 514,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

