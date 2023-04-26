Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading Up 165,000%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 165,000% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Fortem Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
About Fortem Resources
Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortem Resources (FTMR)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.