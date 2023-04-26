Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

Fortive Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

