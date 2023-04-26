Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

