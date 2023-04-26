Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading 0% Higher

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.08. 6,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

