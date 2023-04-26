Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $369.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.