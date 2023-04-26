Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.
Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.