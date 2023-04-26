Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 30,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 34,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

About Frontera Energy

(Get Rating)

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.