Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. 1,890,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,270. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.