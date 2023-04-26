Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 28,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 6,324,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,425,858. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

