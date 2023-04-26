Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.85. 19,672,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,742,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

