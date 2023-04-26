Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.