Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

FENY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 234,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

