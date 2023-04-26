Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. 227,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,838. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

