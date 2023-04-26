FY2023 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

