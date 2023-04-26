FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

