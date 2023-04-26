FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.38. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.