FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

