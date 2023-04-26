FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $9.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 355,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

