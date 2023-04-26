FY2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

