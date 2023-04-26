FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.27. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $235.93 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average of $274.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $8,855,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

