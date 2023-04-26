FY2024 EPS Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Increased by Analyst

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuVista Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$455.87 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 40.78%.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

