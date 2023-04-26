FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

PNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

