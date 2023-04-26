G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 51.5% in April

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.5%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Rating)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.