Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 16,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 28,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$34.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

About Galway Metals

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.