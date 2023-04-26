Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.28

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.
Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.
