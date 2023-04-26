General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,168. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

