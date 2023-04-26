General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31), with a volume of 911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.75. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.