General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,204. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,275.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.