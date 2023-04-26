General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,845,430,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 86,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

