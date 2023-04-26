Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.