George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.95

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$181.95 and last traded at C$181.15, with a volume of 45301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$179.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.33.

George Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.92.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 11.221871 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total value of C$50,148.99. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock worth $796,594. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

