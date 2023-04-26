Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

