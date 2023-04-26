Glassman Wealth Services Buys 219 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,921. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

