Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $290.64. 1,325,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,458. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

