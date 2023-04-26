Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.12. The stock had a trading volume of 680,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,048. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.55. The company has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

