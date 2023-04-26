Glassman Wealth Services Has $21.04 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.42% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,764,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,600,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

