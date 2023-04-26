Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE remained flat at $124.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,074. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

