Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,130. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $190.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.