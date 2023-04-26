Glassman Wealth Services Sells 656 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $150.61. 1,493,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,745. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $406.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

