Glassman Wealth Services Sells 913 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,484,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,845,594. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.