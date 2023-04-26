Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.05% of Glatfelter worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 471,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 384,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glatfelter news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 785,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,416 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

