Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global Net Lease worth $3,724,133,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

