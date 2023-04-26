Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSL. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $165.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 45.92%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.