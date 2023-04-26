Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.99

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 296068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

