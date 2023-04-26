GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Trading Down 82%

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating) were down 82% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 676,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile
GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.
