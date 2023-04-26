GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in GMS by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

